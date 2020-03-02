Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has introduced two pieces of legislation designed with the hope of reducing the number of infant deaths.
The CARE For Families Act and the WIC Enrollment Collaboration Act would increase access to the supplemental nutrition program through WIC. The idea is to provide nutritional food to families, at a time when young children are at a critical stage of development.
While there's been a decline in the number of babies dying in Ohio, Sen. Brown says that there is still work to be done, for the babies and their mothers, too.
"Ohio has some of the highest infant mortality and maternal mortality rates in the country - no woman should give birth and die in childbirth, that’s just should not happen anymore, and it still does in Ohio, more than most states," Brown said. "One of the best ways to stop that is with good nutrition programs."
A report released by the Ohio Department of Health showed that the state's rate of infant mortality has dropped about a percent every year for the past decade.