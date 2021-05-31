Seniors in need of air conditioner donations

With the chilly weather behind us, rising temperatures could cause problems in the older population. However, Lima 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn has set out to solve it once again.
Glenn delivered the first air conditioning unit of the summer to a resident in need today. This kicks off another year of the initiative to keep seniors safe from heat-related illnesses. Area residents 60 years and older are eligible to receive a free AC unit donated to the program. Glenn says every summer brings a good response, and their goal this year is 200 deliveries.
"It's an excellent response. We got calls already. We already got 20 air conditioners needed to be handed out today," says Glenn. "But we take used air conditioners or new ones. I know some people got central air in their homes, they got an air conditioning sitting in their garage. We'll come pick it up. So, it's a win-win for the elderly because they need them so bad."
Eighty-six year old Gladys Marie Wright of Lima received the first air conditioner and says, "I really appreciate it. And Mr. Glenn is an angel from heaven. Thank you."
The program will last until the end of July. If you would like to buy or donate an AC unit for the cause, or request one for your home, call Derry Glenn at 419-905-9572.