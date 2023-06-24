LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local volunteers find out that giving back is their own reward. Saturday was ServeOhio Day in the state, and thanks to a grant to purchase materials, volunteers replaced the mulch at the playground at the Lima Salvation Army. ServeOhio Day was created to encourage and promote hands-on volunteer engagement while school is out for the summer. Thanks to members of the Ford Engine Plant’s UAW and others, the kids will have a nice surface to play on.
“For so many to come out and help us with this project, to be able to do this project for ServeOhio and all the money that they gave us, it’s a wonderful blessing,” says Capt. Phillip Bender, Lima Salvation Army. “I can’t say enough good things about it. So, many come out to level out the mulch and the kids will be playing on it. The kids run on it. Because they really pad it down, there was black spots were the tarp was, so it was really great. Because we knew we needed mulch again this year. Because it gets used quite a bit.”
“It’s pretty great to see how many people showed up and it’s great for ServeOhio to give the Salvation Army the grant. We will always be there to support the Salvation Army,” adds Jeff Adams, Pres. UAW Local 1219.
The grants Serve Ohio provided funded service projects in eleven Ohio cities led by more than 500 volunteers on Saturday.