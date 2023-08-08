LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Car lovers united to help local agencies with their mission of helping others.
The organizers of the annual Charity Car Show handed out checks to seven organizations from the proceeds from their June event. A rainy day kept a lot of the cars away during the car show, but thanks to the sponsors, they were able to give away around $6,000. The Charity Car Show has been going on for 17 years and the committee sits down each year to decide which of the charities they will donate to that benefit a variety of aspects of the community.
“It’s just being able to give back to the community where we see needs,” says Melissa Waller of the Charity Car Show. “One of the charities is West Middle School. They have, what I will call a pantry, and they have everything from toothbrushes to body soap, shampoo, anything that a middle school child, that doesn’t have it at home would need, and even clothing.”
The seven organizations that received donations were Deb's Dogs, Lima West Middle School, All Starr Pets, Samaritan House, Westgate Angels, Veterans Food Pantry, and Love Luggage. Waller says they are already working on next year’s Charity Car Show.