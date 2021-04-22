Shawnee Local Schools asking for upcoming tax levy vote

Shawnee Local Schools is asking its district again to consider voting yes on their upcoming property tax levy.
The school hopes to pass a 2.2-million-dollar levy over a five-year period. This comes to about 4.58 mills. Funding from this levy would be used to flatten the current operating deficit. It would go towards paying staff, running buses and cafeterias, and helping out extracurriculars. Jim Kanable, Shawnee Local Schools Superintendent, says if the levy fails, it would put them behind in many ways.
“If you look at Shawnee, there’s not a downtown area for Shawnee. The school is the collection point of our community," Kanable explains. "And our community, when people look to move to the Lima/Allen County area, our community is very well thought of. Our schools are very well thought of, and in order to maintain that structure and that status, this levy will be greatly impressionable and important for that.”
The levy will be up for a vote on the May 4th primary ballot.