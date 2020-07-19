Shawnee United Methodist Church has resumed online worship and is working with local agencies after two of their classrooms were exposed to COVID-19 at the Early Learning Center.
The church opened their doors for worship at the beginning of June after being closed since mid-March when the pandemic started to gain momentum in the country. The church acted quick after learning about the exposure Saturday night, and have been transparent to the community on how they’re dealing with the situation.
Bryan Bucher, the pastor at Shawnee UMC says, “I suspect this is going to be a part of our lives going forward. Anybody that’s a part of any organization that gathers people together, you're going to run into these moments and so we just felt like being transparent and also erring on the side of caution.”
The Early Learning Center has been working with Allen County Public Health and Job and Family Services after learning of the positive cases. The center is still open and only people in direct contact with a positive case have been contacted to self-quarantine. Parents will only be notified about their child's class if there is direct exposure.