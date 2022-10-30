Shawnee Twp, OH (WLIO) - It was game, set, match at Shawnee High School Sunday afternoon as the girl’s tennis team worked to smash breast cancer. Members of tennis team came up with an idea, to hold an exhibition match to raise money to fight breast cancer. So, they waited until their season was over to take over the courts at the school to do just that. Besides paying to play in the matches, there was also t-shirt sales, and a raffle to help them raise money. There coach was proud of her players that they came up with this idea.
“It lets us all know that we are instilling in our youth some good values and some good ideas about helping the community and helping those who need it,” adds Joan Collar, Shawnee Girls Tennis Coach. “So, it is a great feeling to know that they came up with this idea.”
“Cancer is more of a female thing, but I feel like having the boys and girls shows everyone’s support of breast cancer and tennis,” says Alora Patel, Senior, Shawnee Girls Tennis Team. “I feel like for our community tennis is not very big, especially in our school. We only had 8 kids on the girl’s team. So, I really wanted to promote tennis in our community and obviously support breast cancer, since it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”
The Shawnee Girls tennis team hopes to continue the fundraiser in the future.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.