After much deliberation, Shawnee Township has decided to cancel this year’s National Night Out event.
The annual event usually gathers over 1000 people to Heritage Park in Lima. In their press release, Shawnee Township Police Department says the current safety measures in place would shrink the night out so much that it would not be possible to host a group that size. To protect the community, they decided it was better to cancel the event entirely.
Businesses that have donated this year can request a refund or allow their donation to be transferred to next year.
Press release from Shawnee Township Police Department: With much thought and weighing the obstacles of holding our event the decision was made to cancel. We are concerned with the health and safety of our volunteers and the attendees. The current safety measures called for would reduce the events we would have available for the children, the food preparation, and the number of tables available for participants. This event is attended by many community members and local businesses donating time and products for a successful event. The potential risk for our community was the tipping factor. Our members look forward to this event every year and the interaction with the many community attendees.
To all the businesses who donated this year we will refund your money upon request or we have it in an itemized account which we would access next year with your permission.
We are not pleased to have to make this decision, we do feel that the risks of potential harm outweigh the reward. Please keep in mind that while we are not having the event this year, we still appreciate the support of our community.
Thank you,
Michael D. Keith