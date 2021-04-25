The Shawnee Township Police Department has been asking for the community’s support with passing their levy on the upcoming ballot, and they say it could redefine how the community looks if it’s not passed.
On Sunday, the police department held "Ice Cream With a Cop" at the Apollo Career Center, mainly to help educate the public on the 3.5 mill levy.
It’s been over 15 years since Shawnee residents were asked for money for the police department, and they say they are in crisis. Sergeant Rob Kohli says if the levy isn’t passed, it will eliminate over half of the police department.
Among other things, this means going down from three officers patrolling on any given night to only one. Kohli breaks down the numbers of what residents would be expected to pay.
“$100,000 house or $100,000 property would be about $122 or less than $10-$15 a month for most of those properties," says Kohli. "So a lot less than what most people are paying for their alarm service would be the insurance policy, if you will, of the police department to be able to quickly respond.”
For more information on the levy, you can find the Shawnee Township Police Department on Facebook.