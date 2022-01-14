It has long been debated and the debate over voting rights may be coming to a head.
Republicans say they are trying to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat but Republicans say it’s a deliberate attempt to suppress the vote. Each state has their own legislation concerning voting, many passed since the 2020 election. President Biden is pushing for changes to state voting laws with a federal voting rights legislation. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says that Congress needs to stand up for voting rights and referenced the decision of the Ohio Supreme Court this week regarding redistricting.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio states, “You saw the best example of that this week where Republican Chief Justice of the (Ohio) Supreme Court said no to the arrogance of redistricting of gerrymandering. Said no to the arrogance of politicians who think they should choose their voters rather than voters choosing their elected officials. That’s why it’s important nationally that we pass voting standards.”
Brown also says that the filibuster of needing 60 votes to pass rather than the majority only protects the big interest groups, and it needs to go. Any discussion on voting rights has been pushed into next week on Capitol Hill.
