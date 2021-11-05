A local gift shop featuring all handmade items found a new home for their storefront and held a grand opening on Friday.
Shop for Good is a nonprofit boutique that opened back in 2018. It’s purpose was to give local makers and artisans an outlet to sell their crafts. Artspace/Lima has adopted the boutique, and it now sits just inside the doors of Artspace.
One of the workers for Shop for Good, Sara Newman, says a place like Artspace is the perfect home for the shop. “Artspace celebrates artists in all of us," says Newman. "It just wants to encourage kids and grown ups alike, kids at heart, to just express themselves creatively. We offer this shop as a way for people to say, ‘I’ve got all this stuff, well let’s put it out there’ and they find a market for it because people really do enjoy wearing one of a kind piece of art or showing it in their home.”
Shop for Good will be open during Artspace/Lima’s regular business hours.