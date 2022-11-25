 Shawnee Twp., (WLIO) - Black Friday is a busy day at Blooms Garden Center, as many people came in find that perfect live Christmas tree for their home. They sell Fraser Firs, which is the bestselling Christmas tree in America, because  it holds it's needles the longest and has that great smell for the holiday season.   And people who like the added touch of a live tree at Christmas time come back year after year.

“It really fills a need in our community,” says Todd Crites, Manager Blooms Garden Center.  “there aren’t many places that does this any more and so we fit into a special little niche.  It gives everything more of a home spun sweet feel to it I think.”  

