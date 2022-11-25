Shawnee Twp., (WLIO) - Black Friday is a busy day at Blooms Garden Center, as many people came in find that perfect live Christmas tree for their home. They sell Fraser Firs, which is the bestselling Christmas tree in America, because it holds it's needles the longest and has that great smell for the holiday season. And people who like the added touch of a live tree at Christmas time come back year after year.
“It really fills a need in our community,” says Todd Crites, Manager Blooms Garden Center. “there aren’t many places that does this any more and so we fit into a special little niche. It gives everything more of a home spun sweet feel to it I think.”
Finding that perfect tree, can add something special for families ready to kick off the holiday season.
“It brings families together and it’s a lot of fun to get the fresh Christmas tree smell in your home,” adds Jenna Grover, Blooms Garden Center. “It’s a lot of fun to decorate it and go pick it out. We see families come in all the time and get a look at the different trees and pick out one that is just perfect for their home.”
If you want to make sure your tree stays fresher longer, Grover says make a fresh cut just before you put the tree up, which is something that they can do at Blooms before you leave the lot.
