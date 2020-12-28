Should you get a COVID-19 test because you gathered with others for Christmas?

Allen County Public Health has some advice for people wondering if they should get a Coronavirus test, after Christmas gatherings.
Whether you traveled or stayed in town and gathered with people you don't live with, the health department is recommending you don't get a test, just based on that. Their advice is to continue to watch how you feel and if symptoms come up, then you should call your doctor to talk about if a test is the best option. If you traveled, it's recommended you pay attention to the area's restrictions or recommended quarantining guidelines. The incubation period for the virus can still be 14 days.
"We don't recommend that you get tested, just to get tested because you traveled or because you gathered," Tami Gough said, public relations for ACPH. "certainly if you start to develop symptoms, you should call your health provider. And with that discussion, decide if a test is necessary. Because remember, when you get a test for COVID, it will tell you if you are positive at the time that you tested."
Gough adds if you do feel the need for a test, in general, it's good to know if you are a carrier of the virus.