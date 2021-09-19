Some of the sidewalks in downtown Lima are covered in chalk art thanks to the annual Chalk Walk.
Downtown Lima INC teamed up with Artspace/Lima to bring back the Chalk Walk another year. People were able to stop by Artspace and grab some chalk for free before heading to the sidewalk.
The art pieces were spread out through downtown with some in front of Alter Ego Comics, on Market St. by the Meeting Place, and of course in front of Artspace.
The executive director of Artspace, Sally Windle, says she loves to see people wanting to create art and spread it through the community.
“That’s always a big plus when people want to be a part of anything that’s going on downtown, but the fact that here’s a creative aspect that you don’t have to have classes for. Anybody can be a sidewalk chalk artist," says Windle.
The sidewalk art will be judged Sunday morning at 11 and prizes donated from local businesses will be given out to the winners.