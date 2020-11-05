The Allen County Sheriff's Office welcomed six new members to their team.
On Thursday, a swearing-in ceremony was held at Ohio Means Jobs in Allen County. Deputies Trent Paulus, Mitchell Scott, McKenzie Mann, Kayla Rayl, Kenzie Long, and Levi Miller were sworn in during the ceremony.
Family and friends attended the event to celebrate the big moment for the new officers.
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia says that he is looking forward to seeing the growth of the new deputies. The sheriff also stated that they have completed what is regarded as the most extensive and hardest training in the history of the department.
"These guys have really accomplished something," said Sheriff Treglia. "To be able to get through their schooling and to be able to get through the hiring process at our office is a big deal."
The deputies have already started their shifts, but the ceremony provided them a chance to celebrate with those in attendance.
When it comes to advice to the new additions of the department, Sheriff Matt Treglia kept it simple:
"Be aware of your surroundings at all times, be nice to people, and treat them as you want to be treated."