Small Business Information Series returns to help local entrepreneurs

Have you been thinking about opening your own business? Are you a small business owner that still has questions about what to do in some situations?
If so, the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center is once again offering their Small Business Information Series. It’s a chance to learn about company development, reaching your market, and making finances count among other topics. By taking all the sessions you will have a small business plan and be entered into the Regional Pitchfest. But most of all you get to network with other entrepreneurs.
Jessie Pope, Director, Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center says, “It’s a great opportunity for anyone that’s starting a business, or if you’ve started and you’ve bumped into some situations that you didn’t really realize that is part of the process. Gives you an opportunity to maybe share with others that are going through it and some of the topics that will cover may just help you to solve your problem.”
This year’s classes will be on Tuesdays starting August 9th and running through September 20th. They will be held at the Rhodes State College’s Borra Center in Lima’s Town Square. Classes are free and you can register at the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s website or by calling their office.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.