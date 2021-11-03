History was made in Lima Tuesday night, because after 32 years of having the same mayor, the City of Lima has a new person to lead the city. We caught up with Sharetta Smith as she celebrated her victory following Tuesday’s election. The mayor elect credits her win to listening to voters concerns about housing, safer streets, and having a good economy with good paying jobs. She will be taking what she learned during the campaign, into developing her policy for the city.
“For the next month or so, I will be building a transition team and going over my 100 day plan,” says Mayor Elect Smith. “My first meeting will be sitting with city councilors, as well as, the current administration to talk about the budget we have to present to council in December.”
When Smith takes office, she will be blazing a few new trails at Lima’s city hall.
“Really I didn’t start out this race looking to be the first female mayor,” adds Smith. “I didn’t start out this race looking to be the first African American mayor. Having been the chief of staff, having worked with Mayor Berger everyday for four and half years, I understand the work of being the mayor. I understand the job. So, I really started this race understating I will be ready to lead on day one.”
Smith will be sworn-in as Lima mayor in December., taking over for David Berger who was longest serving mayor in the city’s history.