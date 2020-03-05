Community agencies with the Allen County Healthy People 2020 learned more about the SNAP-Ed program to tie in with National Nutrition Month.

The program, put on by the OSU Extension office in Allen County, educates low-income households on how to fit healthier nutrition into their lifestyle. The program is for all ages and offers hands-on learning experience focusing on what foods they should buy and how to make healthy food taste better, all while staying on a budget. One of the ways they provide this training is their cooking matters program, where 10 to 15 participants come out for 2 hours per week, cook a meal, and discuss ways they plan on eating healthier.

“It’s to help promote, so there is not as much food insecurity out there,” says Mona Lisa Hoffman, Allen Co. Snap-Ed Program Coordinator. “And how to do that in a healthy matter. Rather than just buying all really inexpensive food, that don’t have any nutritional value.”

The current group going through the “Cooking Matters Program” will graduate on Friday 13th.

 

