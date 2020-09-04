Long time Allen County Commissioner Greg Sneary making his retirement official.
He announced Friday at the Allen County Republican Luncheon that his last day in office will be September 30th. He had planned on retiring at the end of last year but stayed on until a replacement could be found for former Commissioner Jay Begg. Sneary says he feels comfortable leaving now as that transition has been made and he wants to thank the community for letting him serve as commissioner.
Commissioner Greg Sneary adds, “It is an honor and when people vote for you, they actually take the time to go to the poll and fill in that mark for you. It’s just amazing they give you that trust to be able to do that and that means a lot.”
The Republican Central Committee is charged with filling Sneary’s unexpired term and will be taking applications as soon as the law allows.
Chairman Keith Cheney explains, “By the Ohio Revised Code the office has to be vacated for 5 days and the appointment has to be made within 45 days. It can be extended because of COVID so we’ll work within that timeline.”
Sneary has been an Allen County commissioner for 17 years.