Space themed splash pad opens at Wapakoneta YMCA

It’s a space odyssey with water. A new feature at the Wapakoneta YMCA is making a big splash.
Monday morning was the grand opening of the new “space” themed splash pad. From alien water cannons to rockets to even astronauts, there is something for everyone. And it’s not just for the kids as you can see adults can get in on the action too. The $700,000 project was funded through private donations and state dollars, and is truly unique.
Wapakoneta YMCA Executive Director Josh Little explains, “So, there’s a mile of piping that runs underneath this splash pad. It’s probably one of the most complicated programming splash pads in this region. It’s not just pipes blowing up water. It’s computer-controlled. We’ve got a big dump tower playground, we’ve got rockets. Kids are actually able to control the programming, they can push buttons on different things and things. Turn on and off, they can override it. It’s just a really cool project.”
Entry to the splash pad is included in your YMCA membership and there are guest passes for purchase. Little hopes to keep the pad open past the traditional end of summer at Labor Day to be enjoyed on those warm days heading into fall. The Wapakoneta YMCA is located at 1100 Defiance Street, Wapakoneta, OH 45895