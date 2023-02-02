LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local businesswomen learn how to become the healthiest versions of themselves at the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce Women in Business networking event.

Guest speakers Chad Endsley and Erica Fischnich talked about ways businesswomen can make positive changes in their nutrition as well as increase their productivity, comfort, and health to better their careers. The quarterly luncheon also provided women with the opportunity to network with other like-minded individuals and attend presentations that are relevant to their personal and professional development.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima! Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.