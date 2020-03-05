The Ohio Governor and health director are prohibiting people from watching the competitions at the Arnold Sports Festival in person.
Governor Mike DeWine saying since there would be people from over 80 countries attending one of Columbus's most popular events this weekend, they are preventing general spectators from watching the competitions. Spectators would be able to attend certain single ticketed events, but not other associated events. Governor DeWine calls the event a unique and unacceptable risk for the chance to spread COVID-19, or the Wuhan strain, of the coronavirus. But this announcement by Ohio officials could be just the beginning.
“It was a very unique decision. We'll be making more of these. Many more of these, as you know. Many of you live through many epidemics over time. We'll be making more of these every day,” says Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Health Department. “And it's so important. It's hard to make those decisions. We had so empathy for the folks. And we know sometimes that it puts people out or it's a hard thing but we're always making these decisions, the hard ones, for the well-being of the citizens."
The trade show and expo portions are canceled, but all athletes of all ages and their entourages will be allowed to participate in the competitions.