A brand new flagpole now waves the American flag at the Spencerville Cemetery, thanks to a generous donation from a local family.
A flagpole dedication took place tonight at the cemetery, led by Bowersock Brothers post 6772, Spencerville VFW. The new pole was able to be installed thanks to a donation from the family of the late Sam Blythe.
They gave Spencer Township the donation with "no strings attached," and at the time the town was trying to repair the old pole. With the donation, they were able to replace the pole completely.
Ron Leffel, the trustee chairman at Spencer Township says, “We are the land of the free and the home of the brave, and we have a beautiful cemetery here and it’s just a welcome addition to our community.”
A small crowd of people gathered to watch as they raised the flag and displayed it over the cemetery. Leffel says that a donation like the Blythe’s family's comes as a blessing during these times.