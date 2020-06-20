Two young members of the Spencerville community organized a protest today in support of black lives matter.
The small town of Spencerville raised their voices today during their march through downtown in protest of the racial discrimination that black people face in this country. It was organized by Trace Wilson, a senior at Spencerville High school and also recent graduate Ash Plummer. They invited Alex Carter, a 2019 graduate from Spencerville to talk at the protest.
Wilson says, “This town does not have a lot of diversity, there are not a lot of black voices here and I wanted to do something to show them that we are still listening, we are here for them, that we will stand behind them and lift them up.”
Alex Carter continued, “It was Spencerville that I really never expected, but its really what I needed the most. I needed to see my community behind me, and it really just helped me, and I feel a lot better now."
The protesters started at the high school, made their way through downtown, kneeling for the symbolic 8 minutes in memory of George Floyd in front of the bank, and headed back to the school.