Spencerville man indicted for alleged reckless homicide of 19-year-old

An investigation in Van Wert County into the death of a 19-year-old man leads to an indictment of the police's original suspect.
Trey Jones of Spencerville, has been indicted and pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless homicide with firearm and forfeiture specifications, using weapons while intoxicated, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Police were looking into the death of George McLaurine Jr. in Venedocia on Sept. 12. They found McLaurine with a gunshot wound lying outside of a house. Jones was almost immediately taken into custody after the shooting. His bond has been set at $500. He'll have a pretrial at the end of the month.