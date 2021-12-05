When local kids are looking to have a Merry Christmas, call in the Clown Unit.The Spencerville VFW Post 6227 Clown Unit has been hosting their annual Christmas party for over 40 years. Thanks to dozens of sponsors and volunteers, over 80 kids got lunch, gifts, and stuffed animal. Plus, they also got the chance to tell Santa what else they wanted for Christmas. The Christmas party started in 1980 to help underprivileged children around Allen and Van Wert counties. From the start, the Clown Unit got an outpouring of support, to make sure that every kid has a happy holiday season.
“We have had over 5,800 children,” says George Cox, Clown Unit President. “Years ago, we have had children that have grew up and sponsored children. That is a great feeling to see them come back and sponsor a child. It’s a great feeling it really humbles you. It’s the great people around here is what made this party great.”
Normally the Christmas party has around 150 kids, but because of the pandemic they cut that number roughly in half for safety reason.