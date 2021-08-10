In just about a month Ohio Lawmakers will be returning from break and one issue that they will be looking at is legalizing sports betting in the state. In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that individual states can set up their own rules for sports betting, and since then all the states surrounding Ohio have done so. The Ohio Senate passed their version of the bill that would have been included in the state budget, but the Ohio House wanted more time to discuss the details. The biggest area to be worked out is the number of licenses that will be issued for sports betting. Each of Ohio’s professional sports teams would like their own licenses and so do the casinos and racinos any additional will be discussed. Ohio’s Speaker of the House expects a bill will make it to the Governor’s desk this fall.
“I believe there is a general sentiment in the Ohio it is time to inapt it,” says Cupp. “Money is flowing to other states, it is flowing to not necessarily legitimate sources and this will be a way to enable to, in one sense to help our major league sports teams. It looks like we should be able to have something worked out in mid to late September.”
Taxes collected on sports betting could be used to fund education in the state.