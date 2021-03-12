There’s a new challenge that’s trending in Lima city schools and it’s all about spreading positivity.
The “kindness challenge” was started by a third grade teacher at Heritage elementary school. During a program for the school resource officers, the teacher surprised them with gifts from her students, and challenged each officer to ask their schools how they can spread kindness too.
On Friday, Freedom elementary school accepted the challenge. The resource officer says she’s glad to get the kids involved with something so positive.
Amanda Leugers, the school resource officer at Freedom Elementary says, “Especially right now during the time in our community and in the nation, something positive and actually impactful to our own students is wonderful.”
The students gathered outside the school carrying the artwork they made about kindness. They recited a kindness chant, sang a song, and passed the challenge onto Liberty Arts Magnet Elementary.