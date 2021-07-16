Spring Street Senior Lofts celebrate grand opening Friday

New apartment housing for seniors can be found along Spring Street in Lima.
Spring Street Senior Lofts held an official grand opening celebration on Friday, marking the completion of a project that has been in the works since 2015.
New Lima Housing For The Future started the idea of new senior housing back then but had to put the project on hold after being unable to secure state funding. Years later, funds were collected to give the green light to the complex.
The building holds 88 apartments (1-bedroom and 2-bedroom), with many already being rented to seniors. Only a handful of units are still available to rent as of the morning of the grand opening.
The location of the units was strategic, according to organizers. With St. Rita's within walking distance, as well as downtown entertainment, banks, and more, the location was a no-brainer for a development.