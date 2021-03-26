Items from different local businesses will be up for auction until tomorrow.
St. Charles and Lima Central Catholic has kicked off their 6th annual auction on Friday. The event will be run virtually, and will end on Saturday, March 27th at 7:30 PM.
Residents can visit bidforkidsauction.com to start bidding on a variety of auction items.
The fundraiser aims to help with a variety of projects. For St. Charles, proceeds will go towards technology improvements as well as playground updates. For Lima Central Catholic, proceeds will go towards building maintenance and other educational expenses.
Items that will be available for auction include a year of Kewpee hamburgers, a Condo stay in Hilton Head, and a MIH Personal Trainer Experience.
Organizers state that this year they wanted to have more of a focus on local businesses in order to provide aid to those who have been affected by the pandemic.
"It gave us an opportunity to really reach out to our community," said Kayla Nocera, Director of Institutional Advancement. "The theme is 'There is no place like home' so we noticed that not only us as a school but all of the area businesses were suffering from COVID last year. So you'll notice that a lot of the auction items are from local businesses to kind of encourage patroning our local businesses as well as supporting our schools at the same time."