St. Charles Catholic School held a parade for one of its own Thursday afternoon.
Physical Education Teacher Pat Willoughby was sent off this afternoon to celebrate her 45 years of teaching at the school. Alongside fellow staff members, friends, and former students, they walked the 5k Positive Addiction Route as others cheered them on holding signs on the side of the road. While she is looking forward to retirement she will also miss the people that made work fun rewarding.
She said, "It’s going to be scary. I am going to miss the kids, I’m going to miss their families, all the friends I have made."
Pat has some words of advice for her students and future students.
"Make exercise a lifetime positive addiction."
On behalf of us here at Hometown Stations we wish you a happy retirement Pat!