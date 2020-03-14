Even though the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Lima was canceled, people still came out to show off their Irish side for the holiday.
People flocked to Paddy Mac's by the busload to be at Lima’s oldest Irish bar for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Although the official parade was canceled because of coronavirus precautions, it didn’t stop people from putting their green on and celebrating the Irish way with some drinks.
Patrick Murphy, who grew up in Lima, was at Paddy Mac's and he says, “We know there’s a lot of things going on in this world right now, and it’s not good and it’s got a lot of people scared, but you know what? We need a day like this where we can enjoy the day with family and friends, and still go on like we have a normal life.”
We hope everyone who decides to celebrate has a safe and healthy St. Paddy’s day.