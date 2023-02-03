LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In honor of American Heart Month and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Day, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center accessorized their newborns with hand-knitted red caps to help raise awareness about heart health. Providers and associates at St. Rita’s dressed in red today as well. Heart disease remains the number one killer of both women and men in the United States, so these babies have joined a worthy cause in hopes of bringing attention to the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of heart disease.

Women can sometimes present differently than men and don’t have symptoms of heart disease until they experience a medical emergency, such as a heart attack. Some early symptoms may include: Chest pain or discomfort, pain in your upper abdomen, nausea, fatigue, skin color change or shortness of breath.

