School officials giving Manchester a tour of their new facility. Each grade level has its own color-coded wing complete with extended teaching areas in the corridors for special projects. She was able to see classes in progress where the teachers and students worked on language skills. There are “STEM” labs that give students the chance to work on specific projects around Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. There is even a “Zen” room to help children calm down if need be. Manchester was intrigued by what she saw.
Susan Manchester Ohio Representative, 84th District, adds, “I love how this school is really embracing innovations and education. Looking at the Zen Room seeing different ways for kids to interact with education. I think it’s so important and I love that this school building has really embraced these things and I think it’s important that we continue innovating in our education system.”
Elida Superintendent Joel Mengerink, “Anytime that we can have a politician, especially a local politician come and tour our facilities, see what our students and staff are doing. Too many times you hear a lot about legislators putting things into action without usually knowing what it looks like in the field and to get her here and to be able to see what’s going on here. I think it can be anything but positive.”
They started classes in the new building just after Labor Day last year.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.