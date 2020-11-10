State Senator Matt Huffman elected to serve as Ohio Senate President

COLUMBUS—Members of the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus today unanimously elected Senator Matt Huffman (R-Lima) to serve as President of the Ohio Senate for the 134th General Assembly.
First elected to the Ohio Senate in 2016, Senator Matt Huffman was elected this month to his second term. He has served in leadership as Majority Floor Leader since 2019. Prior to joining the Senate, he served four terms in the Ohio House of Representatives, culminating in his election as Speaker Pro Tempore.
“I appreciate the confidence my colleagues have placed in me,” said Senate President-elect Matt Huffman. “I have great respect for the diverse perspectives, experiences and knowledge every senator brings to the Statehouse and the heart with which they serve the Ohioans they represent. Our caucus is committed to helping our state recover from a turbulent year and to pursuing pathways to growth and success for all of Ohio’s families and communities. I look forward to the work ahead.”
Other leadership members for the 134th General Assembly elected today by the caucus include Senator Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) as President Pro Tempore, Senator Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) as Majority Floor Leader and Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) as Majority Whip. All leadership members will formally be elected by their colleagues and sworn-in during the opening session of the Ohio Senate on Monday, January 4, 2021.
“I congratulate Senators Huffman, Hottinger, Schuring and McColley on their election as the Senate leadership team for the 134th General Assembly,” said current Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), who completes his final term in the Senate this year. “I’m confident that President-elect Huffman will continue the Senate’s legacy of fiscally responsible, pro-growth policies that provide hope and opportunity for all Ohioans. The challenges ahead are significant, but Matt and the other members of the majority caucus are proven leaders who will bring people together and achieve results.”
About Senate President-elect Matt Huffman
Senator Matt Huffman represents the 12th Ohio Senate District, which includes Allen, Champaign, Mercer and Shelby counties as well as parts of Auglaize, Darke and Logan counties. A lifelong resident of Lima, he has practiced law for over 35 years in his family’s private law practice in his hometown. Senator Huffman began his public service career in 1992 with his election to Lima City Council where he served for 15 years, the last eight as Council President. He was first elected to the state legislature in 2006 and has championed lower taxes and smaller, more efficient government; regulatory, redistricting, and education reforms; and the protection of states’ rights, the Second Amendment, and the sanctity of life. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He and his wife Sheryl have four grown children and four grandchildren.
About Senate President Pro Tempore-elect Jay Hottinger
Senator Jay Hottinger represents the people of Ohio’s 31st Senate District, which includes Licking, Perry, Coshocton and Tuscarawas counties and part of Holmes county. His public service career began at the age of 21 when he was elected to Newark City Council. He was first elected to the General Assembly in 1995 and has served in both the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate, currently serving as Majority Whip of the Ohio Senate. While in the legislature, he has focused on pro-growth policies to help the state and Ohio’s workforce compete in a global economy, as well as on legislation supporting children and families. A lifelong resident of Newark, he is a graduate of Newark High School and Capital University. He and his wife Cheri are the parents of three daughters.
About Senate Majority Floor Leader-elect Kirk Schuring
Senator Kirk Schuring represents the 29th Senate District, which includes most of Stark county in northeast Ohio. Prior to joining the Ohio Senate, he served in the Ohio House of Representatives where he was elected as Speaker Pro Tempore for the 132nd General Assembly. He currently serves as Chair of the Senate’s General Government and Agency Review Committee. Since joining the General Assembly in 1993, Senator Schuring has authored dozens of legislative initiatives focused on Ohio’s families, health care and economic development. A lifelong resident of Stark county, Senator Schuring graduated from Perry High School and attended Kent State University. He and his wife live in Canton and are the parents of two children.
About Senate Majority Whip-elect Rob McColley
Senator Rob McColley represents the 1st Senate District, which includes Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams counties, and parts of Auglaize, Fulton and Logan counties. He currently serves as Chair of the Senate’s Transportation, Commerce and Workforce Committee. Prior to joining the Senate in 2017, Senator McColley served in the Ohio House of Representatives, where he also held the Assistant Majority Whip leadership position. Before being elected to the state legislature, he worked for the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, overseeing economic development efforts for the county. While in the legislature, he has focused on regulatory reform efforts to promote economic growth and government efficiency as well as policies that protect individual liberties. A graduate of The Ohio State University and the University of Toledo College of Law, he currently practices law and lives in Napoleon with his wife Denise, their daughter and twin boys.