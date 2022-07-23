Local students get a better idea what it is like to work in the technology and medical fields. A partnership between the City of Lima, The Central District Makerspace, Mercy Health, the Idea Foundry of Columbus, and Heir Force Community School created a one-day STEM camp geared for students who have a lack of exposure to science, technology, engineering, and math. The day was filled with hands on activities for students going into the sixth through ninth grades to help them get interested or focus on a specific STEM field.
“I have been interested in the field of mechanical engineering since I was a rather young age,” says KaSteel Johnson, STEM Camp participant. “I have done a lot of automotive work and stuff like that. I have always been interested in cars, and machines in general for a while.”
Members of partnership see the importance to get talented students of color, low income, and females to pursue careers in STEM and this camp shows them away down that path.
“Today gives them the opportunity to do hands on, have hands on opportunities,” says Dr. Willie Heggins III, Ex. Dir. Heir Force Community School. “Today we were at the Graduate Medical facility and some of our kids had the first opportunity to hold organs, actual real organs in their hands, hearts, livers. It is fascinating to have them have that kind of exposure.”
“I am delighted to be able to give a buffet of skills experience. Taste a little bit of design, of electronics, 3D printing, of software development and find out if you have a passion or an aptitude for it,” says Dr. Alex Bandar of the Columbus Idea Foundry. “If you are interested these are the roots you can follow, whether it’s a YouTube channel, whether it is an open sources software you can download or credentialing programs you can pursue.”
Another STEM camp on August 6th has already been filled, but the partners that started this camp say additional days could be added in the future.
