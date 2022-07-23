 Local students get a better idea what it is like to work in the technology and medical fields.   A partnership between the City of Lima, The Central District Makerspace, Mercy Health, the Idea Foundry of Columbus, and Heir Force Community School created a one-day STEM camp geared for students who have a lack of exposure to science, technology, engineering, and math.  The day was filled with hands on activities for students going into the sixth through ninth grades to help them get interested or focus on a specific STEM field.   

“I have been interested in the field of mechanical engineering since I was a rather young age,” says KaSteel Johnson, STEM Camp participant.   “I have done a lot of automotive work and stuff like that.  I have always been interested in cars, and machines in general for a while.”

