He has seen Allen County through many major projects over the last 30 years and says it's now time to step away.
Capital Projects Manager Dana Sterling is retiring after 31-years with the county and was surprised with a gathering of his family friends and co-workers. While he will remember projects like the new jail, the clock tower, and the Juvenile Detention Center, it’s the people he will miss the most.
Sterling goes on to add, “I’m really proud of being with Allen County 31 years. You just don’t realize what a family unit you’ve created with everyone. The relationships that are lifelong. It’s just been a wonderful time in my life.”
Tuesday, June 30th will be his last day. As a memento of his tenure, he was presented with a photo of the Allen County Courthouse attached to an original slate tile from the roof of the courthouse.