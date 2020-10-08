The student-run businesses inside of Apollo Career Center are open to the public once again.
One of the biggest benefits from being a student at Apollo is the chance to be able to practice your craft on real-life clients. After adding COVID-19 restrictions to their business plans, they are ready to start accepting customers at the floral shop and hair salon.
Joe Warnement, the floral marketing instructor at Apollo says, “I’m totally excited about opening up the shop this year. I’m so ready to work with customers again.”
The cosmetology instructor, Lynne Nagel continues, “My seniors this year are really excited to get back working with the public. They’ve worked really hard to get all of their certifications, we are ready and we are just waiting for customers to come in so that we can get some good practice before they take their state boards.”
The salon offers everything from perms to manicures, and the floral shop can create arrangements for almost any celebration. Now the students will be able to take their education to the next level and experience what it’s like to step into their own field of work.
“It’s very important for the students because they actually run the shop,” says Warnement. “They work with the customers, they answer the phone, they greet customers and try to help them figure out their needs and their wants.”
The students aren’t the only ones who benefit from the business. Nagel says, “To have the public come in and get salon services for discounted prices is kind of a win-win.”
As for the culinary program and their Garden Cafe, they will be opening later this month with a lot of changes. To see when all of the student-run services are available, you can head to http://apollocareercenterhs.com/open-to-the-public/