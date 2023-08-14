Students & Families of Lima City Schools Prepare for First Day of School This Week

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- It is hard to believe, but some students start another school year this week!
On Monday, Lima North Middle School 5th and 6th grade students received their student IDs and class schedules. After that, the kids had the opportunity to find and test out their new lockers while also stopping by their new classrooms to meet their teachers as a way get everyone ready for the big first day coming up.
"You get 5th graders who are coming in. They are kind of nervous and anxious. They see a big building. They're coming in; they're seeing students from other schools and what not. 6th graders are eager to return. They want us to see how well they've grown and matured over the summer, and they're ready. They feel like they know it, and they're ready to get in and be better ambassadors and leaders for our district, and then the families... again, we're a real supportive school, so community programming and resources are something we take pride in," says Emmanuel Curtis, North Middle School Boys Program CTAG Linkage Coordinator, Lima City Schools.
For the first day, Curtis advises parents to make sure their kids get enough rest and adjust to their new routine. Lima City Schools will start classes this Wednesday, August 16th.