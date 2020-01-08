Students learn about business and how to be successful with pop-up restaurant

A pop-up restaurant in the city of Lima is teaching students the ins and outs of the business.
From the front of the house with hosting and taking orders to the kitchen with cooking, line preps, and clean up, students are part of Lima City West Middle School's Career Connections Class. They have been studying business and building a career objective for their future. They applied and interviewed for the positions they were working at the restaurant and say they are learning a lot.
Xavier Duckett was a line cook for the meal and enjoys learning this way. “We’re working on team working skills, time management, how to work successfully in a job and how to interview.”
Daishamar Morgan was a manager, “Like I see somebody out of their place I’ll have to write it down on their name. They will lose points and I just have to mark their attendance and all that.”
Rachael Lesko teaches the Career Connections class and says, “It’s a career connections class that’s trying to get students to begin thinking about college and career readiness. We are working on our soft skills this semester so we’re talking about our professionalism, our time management. Those skills you can use at any job that you choose to go into.”
The spaghetti dinner was attended by family, friends and school officials. The cost of the meal was a freewill offering and that money raised goes to fund the next meal. This was the 8th time the Career Connections class has had the pop-up restaurant.