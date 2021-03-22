The Lima Exchange Club is making sure they continue their tradition of recognizing students that have changed the course in their education.
Ten area high school students have earned the Exchange Club’s ACE award, “Accepting the Challenge of Excellence”. These students have overcome great physical, emotional or social obstacles that have now got them on the path to their high school graduation and even moving onto college. The Lima Exchange Club believes giving recognition to these students is important.
Program Chair Angie Herzog adds, “To acknowledge that you’re doing a great thing, you’re getting through life and succeeding. It really brings a joy to our hearts and it’s one of my favorite awards that we give.”
The students each receive a $200 scholarship and a certificate of achievement. The overall winner getting an additional $500 is Alexcia Justus from Bluffton High School. She will now move onto compete in the district and national Exchange Club ACE scholarships.