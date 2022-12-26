CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - A recent study found children who play video games for three hours a day or more seemed to have better impulse control and memory. 

That was compared to children who did not play video games.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.