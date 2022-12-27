CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Processed foods are convenient for a fast meal, but research continues to show how they can negatively impact our health. Recently, a study revealed ultra-processed foods might increase colorectal cancer risk for some people.
The study found men who ate the most ultra-processed foods had a 29% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer when compared to men who ate the least. Dieticians say the study did not find the same association in women, and it's unclear why.
They add that further research is needed to understand why eating a lot of ultra-processed foods increased colorectal cancer risk in men.
One theory is additives and preservatives in highly processed foods may impact gut health and dieticians stress limiting foods like processed meats, instant soups, packaged snacks and candy, and instead eating more whole grains, fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.
"We're seeing a lot more studies coming out that show that eating healthy is important to reduce your risk of colorectal cancer, and that's especially true if you have that in your family,” says Amanda Bode from Cleveland Clinic.
She suggests trying simple diet changes first, like choosing a baked potato instead of fries and replacing sugary yogurts with Greek yogurt and fruit
