CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Processed foods are convenient for a fast meal, but research continues to show how they can negatively impact our health.  Recently, a study revealed ultra-processed foods might increase colorectal cancer risk for some people.

The study found men who ate the most ultra-processed foods had a 29% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer when compared to men who ate the least. Dieticians say the study did not find the same association in women, and it's unclear why.

