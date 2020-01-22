The City of Lima is looking for some seasonal help

The City of Lima is currently accepting applications for seasonal work.
Each spring and summer the city’s Parks and Recreation Department supplement their staff to help with activities in the city parks. Help is needed for the summer playground program, Schoonover Pool staff and the maintenance of ball diamonds. The jobs are suitable for anyone from college age to retirees.
Director of Lima’s Park and Recreation Ric Stolly says, “When it comes to a seasonal position we look very favorably on getting quality people to come in who want to work and help us get something accomplished.”
Applications are available on the City of Lima’s website cityhall.lima.oh.us and at the Lima Parks and Recreation Division office located at 900 South Collett Street.