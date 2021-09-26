Mustang owners in the area got together Sunday night to share their love for the speedy car.
The Mustang Maniacs of Northwest Ohio have been around for a few years now, meeting up at local spots to show off their 'stangs. Every Sunday, they get together in the parking lot behind McDonalds on Cable Rd. A variety of different body types and years of Mustangs were present.
One of the organizers of the meet up, John Flanagan, says it’s all about sharing the love for their cars.
“I think it’s more of like a family where guys get together that enjoy the same things, so when we talk about stuff, we talk about the cars," says Flanagan. "We talk about what we’re doing to them, what we want to do to them, and stuff like that so it’s all geared around cars.”
You can find the Mustang Maniacs of North West Ohio on Facebook where they’re planning rides for the fall as well.