Friday morning's chamber meeting was also a time to recognize those who support the chamber.
For a third straight year Jason May from Superior Credit Union was named “Ambassador of the Year”. Chamber members can volunteer to be an Ambassador and attend ribbon cuttings and events. By doing so they earn points and May once again came out on top.
“My favorite part of the job is to be able to get out and visit with members,” said May, “Visit business owners. We always talk about shopping and keeping it local. I just love to be able to go out and whether it’s helping, volunteering my time or really just shopping local it means a lot.”
The Chamber also honoring those member businesses that qualified for their “Inner Circle of Influence” awards.