A car crash in Lima Thursday afternoon sends two people to the hospital.

Just before 3:15 PM, first responders arrived at a two-car crash at the intersection of Allentown and Cable Roads.

A Buick SUV was traveling west on Allentown when it collided with a Nissan SUV turning left onto Cable.

According to American Township Fire and EMS, the two occupants of the Buick were transported to Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Lima Police Department also assisted on the scene and says there will not be any citations issued.

 

Hello! I'm Lauren Siegel, a resident of Fort Loramie, Ohio and a December 2019 graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.