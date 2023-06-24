HARROD, OH (WLIO) - A local bicycle club gave people the chance to check out different parts of Allen County and help out a good cause too. This is the 10th year that Team Roadrunners held their Limaland Bicycle tour. Bicyclists started at the Harrod Event Center were able to ride either a 25, 40, or 65-mile route around Allen County. Through rides like this, and other smaller ones they hold on a regular bases, Team Roadrunners want to promote the health and social benefits of riding bicycles. With their annual tour, they will be helping other people get to where they are going through their own pedal power.
“We promote safety, we promote being active in the community. We also donate a portion of our proceeds to the Wheelhouse,” says Tammie Joseph, Co-Chair of the 2023 Limaland Bicycle Tour. “The Wheelhouse is an organization that takes donated bikes and they fix them up and they give them to people who don’t have transportation. So, they help the community.”
If you would like more information about the Lima area bicycling club, log on to www.teamroadrunners.org.