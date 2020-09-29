Thayer Road and US 30 Intersection to get Safety Improvements in 2021

A deadly intersection in northern Allen County is set for improvements in 2021.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has had the US 30 and Thayer Road intersection on their sights for several years. After installing signage in 2019 after 3 fatal crashes a restricted crossing is in the design phase that will improve safety while maintaining all traffic movement.
ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes explains, “Studies show that RCUT can reduce fatal crashes by up to 70-percent and total crashes by 40-percent. We find that it is going to be a significant safety improvement.”
The RCUT is a restricted crossing U-turn that will eliminate median crossing. It is projected to be a 2-million-dollar project that is scheduled for late summer 2021.