The Ottawa Metro Park Amphitheater was filled with the sounds of classic rock and roll tonight as part of their concert series.
The 60’s Survivor band drew one of the biggest crowds to the park tonight with over 200 people in attendance. People brought their lawn chairs and some snacks to sit and listen to the tunes as the sun set.
The Summer Amphitheater Series offers people in the area entertainment in one of the many Johnny Appleseed parks for free, and it’s something the park district loves seeing people take advantage of.
Chris Fetzer, a volunteer and program coordinator with Johnny Appleseed Metro Parks says, “We like to have a lot of free programming, I don’t know if you get around much in Ohio but a lot of park districts charge for things like this, we do a lot of free things just for the citizens of Allen County.”
The next concert in the series will be on July 17th, and the amphitheater will be welcoming the gospel group EZ & Company.